TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market cap of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

