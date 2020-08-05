The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $28.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WU. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, cut shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

WU stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Western Union by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 5.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

