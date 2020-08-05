The Providence Service (PRSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect The Providence Service to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Providence Service has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $83.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have commented on PRSC. Zacks Investment Research raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

