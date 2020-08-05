The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.