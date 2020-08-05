Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.74.

TEVA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

