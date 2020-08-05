Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 439.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 225,951 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.74.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

