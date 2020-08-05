Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TBNK opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

In related news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $88,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

