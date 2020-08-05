TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2169 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TELUS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 191.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.6%.

TU opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

