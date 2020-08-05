Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefonica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Telefonica has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

