Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $184.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.04.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $249.42 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,615,232. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

