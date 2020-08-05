Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist Sells 740 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $249.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -194.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,004,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,119 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.04.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

