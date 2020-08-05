Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) versus Oxford Square Capital (NYSE:OXSQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -182.92% 13.24% 8.20%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tekla Life Sciences Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tekla Life Sciences Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 2.26 -$32.80 million $0.81 3.52

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as market position for services or products, experience of business management, technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotech Index and the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as H&Q Life Sciences Investors fund. Tekla Life Sciences Investors was formed on February 20, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

