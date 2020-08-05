TechnipFMC PLC to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

