TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 554,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

