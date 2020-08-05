TE Connectivity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,910 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,174% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

NYSE TEL opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

