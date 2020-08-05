Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRGP opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

