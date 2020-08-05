Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

