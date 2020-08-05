Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

TNDM opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $4,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,654 shares of company stock valued at $24,185,442. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 125,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

