Talend (TLND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Talend to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLND shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $41,205.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

