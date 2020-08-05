TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $98.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. TAL Education Group traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 16015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7,891.89 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

