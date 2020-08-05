TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,070 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 932.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,891.89 and a beta of 0.29.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

