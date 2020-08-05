T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMUS stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

