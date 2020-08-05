Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $612,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,981.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,076.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,648 shares of company stock worth $1,378,193. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.