Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

NASDAQ:SDPI opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Separately, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

