Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.75

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1045933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 3,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,650 shares of company stock worth $128,479 and sold 6,314,713 shares worth $99,994,500.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 812.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $27,013,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 640,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

