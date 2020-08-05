Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Shares Down 18.8%

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX)’s share price traded down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, 735,585 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 862% from the average session volume of 76,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$224.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.