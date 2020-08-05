Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $350,000 Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $136,362.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,941.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,901 shares of company stock worth $25,487,980. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

