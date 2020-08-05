Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 12,340 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,357,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,549 shares of company stock worth $21,771,182 over the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

