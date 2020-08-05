Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 502 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

