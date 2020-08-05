Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 272,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at about $45,103,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,181,173 shares of company stock valued at $72,899,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

