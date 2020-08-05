Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.