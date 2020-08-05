Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.