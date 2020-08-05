Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 433,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 378,449 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter.

TER opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $942,806.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,498 shares of company stock worth $3,189,529. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

