Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,932.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,339.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,558.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

