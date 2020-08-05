Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,558.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,932.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2,339.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

