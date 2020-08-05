Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 238,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average daily volume of 28,029 call options.

APA stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Apache from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

