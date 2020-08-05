Stifel Nicolaus Increases CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $13.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 147.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.25 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

