Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to Hold

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NBL opened at $10.18 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 1,249.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2,360.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 565.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

