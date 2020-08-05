Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

SBT stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.27.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.