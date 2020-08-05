Stellus Capital Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCM. TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

