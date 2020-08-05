Stefan J. Murry Sells 4,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAOI opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

