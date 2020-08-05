State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,096 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $138,586,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXO. downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

CXO stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

