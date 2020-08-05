State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,433 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Hasbro stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

