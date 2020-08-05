State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,372 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

