State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 10,201 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

