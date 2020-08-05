State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $298.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $300.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

