State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,748,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

