State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

