State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in NVR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 297.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in NVR by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,159,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $3,867.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,426.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,327.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

