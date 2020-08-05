State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

